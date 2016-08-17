Bike Rider Seriously Hurt In Collision With Pickup Truck In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a collision with a pickup truck in Waltham Wednesday morning.

The pickup was turning off Trapelo Road onto PineVale Road just before 9 a.m. when it slammed into a man on a bike, knocking him into the air and onto the pavement.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Woburn, stopped immediately.

The bike rider, a 61-year-old man from Carlisle, was rushed to the hospital with serious leg and head injuries.

“It does not appear that speed is an issue, however the bicyclist did have the right of way, so there may possibly be charges to follow. It’s still under investigation,” Police Sgt. William Gallant told WBZ-TV.

“I didn’t actually see the accident, but I saw the bicyclist, he was down on the ground in a fetal position,” said Edie Constantine, a woman who lives near the scene. “So I immediately called 911, because I knew he had gotten hit. And then when I came out I had towels, because I wanted to see if there was any bleeding or anything. I went over to him and there was an off-duty firefighter there treating him at the scene and I said, ‘Do you need this?’ and he said ‘no.’”

Constantine said the cyclist was semi-conscious, but he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver was said to be distraught.

No names have been released.