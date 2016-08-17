Needham’s Aly Raisman ‘Can’t Wait To Come Home’ After Olympics Success

Aly Raisman with her silver medal from the all-around individual women's gymnastics final. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO (CBS) –- Aly Raisman just really wants to see her dogs.

Fresh off winning two silvers and a gold medal in women’s gymnastics at the Rio Olympics, Raisman told CBS Radio that she’s excited to get back to Needham, Massachusetts.

“I can’t wait to come home and celebrate with you guys,” Raisman said.

What’s the first thing Raisman wants to do once she’s back in North America?

“Lay in my backyard with my dogs. . . and do nothing,” Raisman said. “I haven’t seen my dogs in like over a month.”

Raisman also said she wants to spend some quality time with her family. That sounds like a nice change of pace from the last two weeks for her parents, who have been nervously watching their daughter every step of the way.

