Fight! Things Get Heated Between Patriots-Bears During Joint Practice At Gillette

BOSTON (CBS) — Things got a little heated during Monday’s Patriots-Bears joint practice, leading to a late-session scrap between New England corner Malcolm Butler and Chicago wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Fight breaks out at camp between Malcolm Butler and Alshon Jeffrey. Butler left practice. Big mess all good now though. #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 15, 2016

A look at the fracas. Nearly became a full-on brawl. pic.twitter.com/G7IXbiVdM4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 15, 2016

The two players were lined up against each other during 11-on-11 drills, and the situation on the field escalated quickly after the whistle blew. The two were locked up, grabbed each other by the facemask and started swinging. Teammates joined in and it nearly became a brawl, but things apparently returned to normal just as quickly as they got out of hand.

Then Greg Scruggs came over and shoved Butler so both teams swarmed into a huge circle, pushing and the like. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 15, 2016

Both players were sent off the field for the rest of the practice session following the altercation. And if that one scuffle wasn’t enough, the two teams engaged in another later in the session.

Another mini scuffle breaking out during the special team field goal drills. Very chippy today. #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 15, 2016

Lamarr Houston started something with Nate Solder during FG drills. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 15, 2016

Monday was just the first of three joint practice sessions between the two teams. The rest of the week should be lots of fun down at Gillette.