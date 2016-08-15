Fight! Things Get Heated Between Patriots-Bears During Joint Practice At Gillette

BOSTON (CBS) — Things got a little heated during Monday’s Patriots-Bears joint practice, leading to a late-session scrap between New England corner Malcolm Butler and Chicago wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
The two players were lined up against each other during 11-on-11 drills, and the situation on the field escalated quickly after the whistle blew. The two were locked up, grabbed each other by the facemask and started swinging. Teammates joined in and it nearly became a brawl, but things apparently returned to normal just as quickly as they got out of hand.
Both players were sent off the field for the rest of the practice session following the altercation. And if that one scuffle wasn’t enough, the two teams engaged in another later in the session.
Monday was just the first of three joint practice sessions between the two teams. The rest of the week should be lots of fun down at Gillette.
