Massachusetts Will Consider Moving Time Zones, Dropping Daylight Saving Time

August 11, 2016 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Daylight saving time

BOSTON (CBS) – Should Massachusetts move to a new time zone and do away with Daylight Saving Time?

A new commission will study that very possibility, thanks to an economic development bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.

State Sen. John Keenan, who included the initiative in the bill at the request of a constituent, talked to WBZ NewsRadio 1030 about the implications of switching to the Atlantic time zone.

Time zones (WBZ-TV)

Time zones (WBZ-TV)

“It would result in some cases of sunlight later in the day and more darkness at times in the morning, but it would do away with the Daylight Saving Time issues that we face now,” he said.

Put simply, Bay Staters wouldn’t have to “spring forward” or “fall back” anymore.

Both positive and negative aspects of changing time zones will be analyzed.

“What does it mean for the financial services industry, which deals with much of what comes out of New York City?” Keenan said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports:

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia