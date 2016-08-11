Massachusetts Will Consider Moving Time Zones, Dropping Daylight Saving Time

BOSTON (CBS) – Should Massachusetts move to a new time zone and do away with Daylight Saving Time?

A new commission will study that very possibility, thanks to an economic development bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.

State Sen. John Keenan, who included the initiative in the bill at the request of a constituent, talked to WBZ NewsRadio 1030 about the implications of switching to the Atlantic time zone.

“It would result in some cases of sunlight later in the day and more darkness at times in the morning, but it would do away with the Daylight Saving Time issues that we face now,” he said.

Put simply, Bay Staters wouldn’t have to “spring forward” or “fall back” anymore.

Both positive and negative aspects of changing time zones will be analyzed.

“What does it mean for the financial services industry, which deals with much of what comes out of New York City?” Keenan said.

