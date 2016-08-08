Lowell Native Shot, Killed While Playing Pokemon Go In San Francisco Park

LOWELL (CBS) — A 20-year-old man originally from Lowell was shot and killed in a park in San Francisco Saturday night while playing Pokemon Go.

The family of Calvin Riley said he was a baseball star who was out west pursuing his dreams of making it in the big leagues.

They said he was playing the popular smartphone game, in which players visit real landmarks to capture digital cartoon characters, when he was killed near Aquatic Park along Fisherman’s Wharf.

Family friend John Kirby said Riley had been out playing the game with a friend, but was alone when he was shot. He said Riley and his friend had noticed someone watching them from the top of a hill, but didn’t think anything of it.

“There was a large group of people playing Pokemon,” Kirby said. “Him and his buddy started playing as well. Calvin got a little bit ahead of his friend, kind of went around a corner.”

Police said the gunman did not try to rob Riley, and did not take any of his belongings.

“From what we know, there was no confrontation, there was nothing said back and forth,” said Kirby. “It was just senseless. Just came up, shot him in the back, and ran away.”

Authorities said the fatal shooting was out of character for the area, which is popular with tourists.

“It’s pretty unusual,” said Lynn Cullivan, Public Information Officer at San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park. “Really, what we tend to see is more, you might say, tourist crimes, breaking into cars.”

It wasn’t clear if the shooting had anything to do with the Pokemon Go game.

Cullivan said they do not have a suspect in custody, and they’re seeking tips from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Riley attended Immaculate Conception School in Lowell before moving to San Matteo, California with his family. He was described as a star high school baseball player, and went on to pitch for San Joaquin Delta College.

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Riley’s funeral costs has raised over $35,000. You can donate here.

