2 Paddle Boarders Drown In New Hampshire Lake

July 31, 2016 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Drowning, Everett Lake, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Weare

WEARE, N.H. (CBS) — Two people drowned while paddle boarding on a New Hampshire lake this weekend.

The victims, a man and woman, were paddling on separate boards on Everett Lake in Weare Saturday afternoon. New Hampshire Marine Patrol said they were notified around 5:10 p.m. that both were in distress.

Emergency responders were able to find the woman and pull her to shore. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she later died.

Divers located and recovered the man’s body in about 12 feet of water.

Their names have not been released.

Police said they were both 59 years old and from Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, according to investigators.

