Navy Sailor From Mass. Dies While Serving Overseas

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Massachusetts has died while serving in Djibouti.
The Department of Defense announced in a press release Wednesday the death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew J. Clement.
The defense department says the 38-year-old Clement died June 21 of a noncombat-related injury while deployed to Camp Lemonnier. The incident is under investigation.
The defense department says Clement was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.
Clement was a Navy reservist assigned to the Navy Reserve Unit Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Navy Operational Support Center, Quincy, Massachusetts.
The defense department didn’t provide further details.
