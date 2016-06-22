Navy Sailor From Mass. Dies While Serving Overseas

June 22, 2016 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Andrew J. Clement, NAVY

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Massachusetts has died while serving in Djibouti.

The Department of Defense announced in a press release Wednesday the death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew J. Clement.

The defense department says the 38-year-old Clement died June 21 of a noncombat-related injury while deployed to Camp Lemonnier. The incident is under investigation.

The defense department says Clement was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

Clement was a Navy reservist assigned to the Navy Reserve Unit Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Navy Operational Support Center, Quincy, Massachusetts.

The defense department didn’t provide further details.

