Bryan Stork Fights With Woodrow Hamilton At Patriots Practice; Both Players Kicked Off Field

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s only Day 2 of minicamps, but jobs are on the line and tensions are running high.
Those tensions bubbled up near the end of Wednesday’s practice session, when third-year center Bryan Stork and rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton engaged in an old-fashioned donnybrook.
Stork, after playing center as a rookie for the team on its Super Bowl run in 2014, missed the first half of last season due to concussions and a neck injury. But he resumed his role as starting center, taking the place of then-rookie David Andrews. He’s expected to have the upper hand in the job competition this summer. Coincidentally, Stork’s name appeared on Pro Football Focus’ list of Patriots starters who “should be upgraded” this week, which perhaps caught his attention.
Hamilton, meanwhile, is an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 319-pound interior defensive lineman is just trying to make the team.
