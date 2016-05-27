HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Forecast  |  Radar  |  Traffic  |  Logan Airport  |  MBTA  |  Amtrak | Weather App

Owner Charged After Dog Dies In Hot Brockton Van

May 27, 2016 5:01 PM By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Brockton, Dog Dies, Hot Car

BROCKTON (CBS) — A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after leaving his French bulldog in a hot van where it died Thursday in Brockton.

Brockton police found the dog in the van near Good Samaritan Medical Center.

At JM Pet Resort on North Pearl Street, they are warning people not to leave an animal in a locked up car. On Friday, dogs were in wading pools, staying cool on a warm day.

“I don’t think people realize how quickly it can get so hot in their car,” says Joyce Poliatti of JM Pet Resort. “They only think they’re going to leave the dog in there for five minutes and in reality you’re (away) for 15 minutes.”

It was about 85 degrees in Brockton when the owner, who has not been identified, left the dog in the van. When it’s 85 degrees it can get up to 104 degrees inside a vehicle in 10 minutes and can be deadly to a dog. Dr. Adam Page, a veterinarian, says you have to be careful in circumstances like that.

No additional information was readily available.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch