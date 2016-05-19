WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

WBZ’s Jordan Rich Stepping Away From Overnight Talk Show

May 19, 2016 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Jordan Rich, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON – Longtime WBZ talk show host Jordan Rich has decided to step away from his overnight microphone. Rich has hosted the weekend overnight show on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 since 1996, in addition to an array of other duties at the station.

Rich will continue to host New England Weekend and Connoisseur’s Corner segments on WBZ. He also maintains a fulltime job as co-owner of Chart Productions, an audio production company. Stepping away from the weekend show will allow him to spend more time with family, after working seven days (and nights) a week for so many years.

“What an honor it’s been to serve as late night host for so many years,” he said. “Although this long fulfilling chapter in my career is coming to a close, I’m thrilled to remain with the WBZ family and look forward to many exciting adventures in and out of radio.”

During his time at WBZ, Rich has hosted countless outside charity events, raised thousands of dollars for Children’s Hospital and other worthy causes, and made a connection to WBZ listeners that will be hard to duplicate.

“There are some people we all meet in life whose personality, professionalism, compassion, and abilities are of such a high caliber I wish those attributes could be bottled and spread around for the world to enjoy,” said WBZ Program Director Peter Casey. “Jordan Rich is one of those people.”

The final “Jordan Rich Show” will air the weekend of July 2 and 3. He will also co-host WBZ’s annual broadcast of the Boston Pops Esplanade concert on July 4.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Thomas A. Porter says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Sure leaves the weekends with a huge void. No one can fill the shoes of Jordan. Thankful for all the years he was in our home on the weekends and the wonderful guest he would have on were always priceless. Jordan was a priceless gift………..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia