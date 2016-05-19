WBZ’s Jordan Rich Stepping Away From Overnight Talk Show

BOSTON – Longtime WBZ talk show host Jordan Rich has decided to step away from his overnight microphone. Rich has hosted the weekend overnight show on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 since 1996, in addition to an array of other duties at the station.

Rich will continue to host New England Weekend and Connoisseur’s Corner segments on WBZ. He also maintains a fulltime job as co-owner of Chart Productions, an audio production company. Stepping away from the weekend show will allow him to spend more time with family, after working seven days (and nights) a week for so many years.

“What an honor it’s been to serve as late night host for so many years,” he said. “Although this long fulfilling chapter in my career is coming to a close, I’m thrilled to remain with the WBZ family and look forward to many exciting adventures in and out of radio.”

During his time at WBZ, Rich has hosted countless outside charity events, raised thousands of dollars for Children’s Hospital and other worthy causes, and made a connection to WBZ listeners that will be hard to duplicate.

“There are some people we all meet in life whose personality, professionalism, compassion, and abilities are of such a high caliber I wish those attributes could be bottled and spread around for the world to enjoy,” said WBZ Program Director Peter Casey. “Jordan Rich is one of those people.”

The final “Jordan Rich Show” will air the weekend of July 2 and 3. He will also co-host WBZ’s annual broadcast of the Boston Pops Esplanade concert on July 4.