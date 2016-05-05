Make Your Own Avocado Ice Cream With Tom Brady’s $200 Cookbook

FOXBORO (CBS) – Want to eat like Tom Brady?
The New England Patriots quarterback is selling a limited-edition “nutrition manual” through his fitness company TB12 for $200.
The cookbook is described as a “living document containing information about our core TB12 nutritional philosophies and featuring a library of 89 seasonally-inspired recipes.”
The cover is made of natural maple and laser-etched with the “TB12” logo. It also features a unique binding that allows the buyer to insert new cooking instructions that TB12 expects to send in the future.
Some of the recipes include “Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Escarole” and yes, avocado ice cream.
Brady’s company says an initial printing of the book has already sold out, and new orders will begin shipping in early June.
