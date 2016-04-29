New Program In Boston Helps Post-9/11 Veterans Suffering With PTSD, Other Injuries

BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. soldiers from post-9/11 conflicts now have a place to go to get help for their mental and physical injuries and that place is in Boston.

The Home Base clinic in Charlestown, run by the Boston Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital, announced a new treatment program for soldiers suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Dr. Peter Slavin, president of MGH, says Home Base’s focus had been primarily serving local veterans, but the two-week intensive program is open to soldiers nationwide.

He says the program will provide counseling and other clinical and educational services to veterans.

.@homebaseprogram : purpose of program is to "transform the way we treat our injured veterans." pic.twitter.com/yTTQB6vZ2i — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) April 29, 2016

The Wounded Warriors Project has invested $60 million into the program, according to Ned Breslin, partnerships and programmatic investments executive vice president for WWP.

“About one-third of the deployed veterans have come back with some form of PTSD, traumatic brain injury or mental health challenges,” he said. “They’ve served our country with honor, they have helped us as a society, and when they come back they have challenges and the invisible wounds of war we often talk about.”

A veteran fought through tears, saying, “The worst part of our PTSD is our families.”

A wounded vet fights back tears: "The worst part of our ptsd is our families." @homebaseprogram pic.twitter.com/PvV2XaFYZG — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) April 29, 2016

Officials say the program is free to any veterans who need it.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

