Sen. Elizabeth Warren, featured in a comic from Storm Entertainment. (Storm Entertainment)

BOSTON (CBS) — A new comic book out this week tells the story of a different kind of unlikely hero–Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren won’t be wearing a cape and using superhuman strength, though. The 24-page book from Portland, Oregon-based Storm Entertainment tells the story of her life, from her childhood through her political rise.

“From modest means to the Massachusetts Senate, Elizabeth Warren has proven herself a powerful advocate for the middle class,” reads a release about the comic. “Her plainspoken approach and dogged attacks on Wall Street have resonated with voters looking for someone who understands the crush of debt and the shackles imposed by student loans.”

Darren Davis, Publisher and CEO of Storm Entertainment, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 he was spurred to write biographical comics about influential people by a 2008 comic about Barack Obama and John McCain.

“We thought, let’s try to do a Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton comic book, and do it more with a biography and more of a female empowerment angle,” said Davis.

That’s how “Female Force,” the company’s a line of biographical comics about influential women, began. Hillary Clinton, Ellen Degeneres, and Condoleezza Rice have all been featured within its pages.

The comics don’t confuse these figures with superheroes–Davis said they are strict biographies, and they try not to fictionalize anything.

“There’s a lot of research that goes into these,” said Davis. “It’s more than just a Wikipedia thing…we try to put as much information and journalism into these as possible.”

Not everyone thinks Sen. Warren is a hero worthy of a comic book.

“She has a Clark Kent identity as well — Elizabeth Warren, overpaid Harvard Law professor,” wrote Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr Thursday. “Making $350,000 for only one course per year, so she’s always available at a moment’s notice to claim that she supplied the intellectual foundations of the Occupy movement.”

But Davis said his company’s comics steer clear of any political agenda.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the female empowerment angle to it, rather than spewing out political information that they’re trying to push,” said Davis. “We don’t put agendas onto it.”

The comic was written by Michael Frizell, with art by Vincenzo Sansone & Chris Canibano.

Print copies of the comic can be purchased from comicfleamarket.com, and digital copies are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, and several other e-reader platforms, for $3.99.