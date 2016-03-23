Tom Brady Still Giving Sage Advice To No. 1-Ranked Golfer Jordan Spieth

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Just before the 2014 Masters tournament, sports apparel giant Under Armour posted a Youtube video featuring Tom Brady playing a round of golf with a then-rookie PGA pro named Jordan Spieth. Brady shared some of his wisdom in “The Conversation,” including the challenge of remaining intensely focused and competitive while maintaining control of your emotions, a quality that is especially important in a sport like golf.

Nearly two years later, Spieth has quickly gone from Rookie of the Year to establishing himself as perhaps the world’s best golfer with two major tournament wins in 2015, his early-career success somewhat mirroring that of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Spieth revealed that, as he prepares to defend his Masters title and cement his status as the best in the world, he still talks to Brady regularly for advice on how to perform at a high level after the expectations have skyrocketed. The advice has changed, yet Brady’s and Spieth’s career trajectories remain remarkably similar.

Part of the 2014 conversation centered on Brady’s unparalleled ability to maintain his relentless drive to win, even after nearly two decades in the NFL and four Super Bowl championships; it’s Spieth’s turn to keep his desire for more Majors going.

“He’s obviously in the spotlight being arguably the greatest – one of the greatest quarterback of all times if not the best,” says Spieth. “So it’s pretty cool just to have that opportunity to talk to him. And then for him to want to reach out and help is – kind of just help on how do you adjust to still do what you love to do, love to do it, while still that outside noise is there now.”

Spieth captured the two Major wins of his career in 2015, winning the Masters and U.S. Open back-to-back. He flirted with the elusive Grand Slam, finishing fourth in the British Open and second in the PGA Championship, and added four other PGA tournament wins. His massive breakout year earned him the No. 1 ranking in the world, which he could still hold entering next month’s Masters.

Brady knows a thing or two about being wildly successful early in your career, so he remains a perfect source of advice for the 22-year-old Spieth. And, in a sport that relatively lacks players with the kind of drive and competitive spirit that the 38-year-old Brady still brings every Sunday, Spieth is a welcome addition to the ranks.

Golf has needed a compelling superstar figure ever since Tiger Woods fell from grace and stopped dominating like he did early in his career, and Spieth appears to be the next guy to reinvigorate the sport. Based on his flair for the dramatic and elevation of play in the biggest moments, Spieth certainly passes the “eye test.” And if he wants to sustain his level of success and competitiveness over a long career, there’s no better athlete to learn from than Brady.

Spieth should stick to his own form of golf fist-pumps, though.

VS.

Spieth begins his Masters title defense begins on April 7, where he will need to fend off red-hot No. 2-ranked golfer Jason Day, who will be coming off a wire-to-wire victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

