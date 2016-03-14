Family Of DJ Henry Awarded $6 Million Settlement In Shooting Death

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of DJ Henry, an Easton college student shot and killed by police in New York, have reached a settlement in their wrongful death case.

The Henrys are determined to get some kind of justice for their child and say the money means nothing.

“This is the only recourse we had left and it doesn’t make us happy in any way, it actually just reminds us that, this is all that we had to do,” Angella Henry said Monday. “Our son’s life is worth a lot more.”

Angella Henry has spent five and a half years grieving a child whose killer was never prosecuted.

“It’s just a constant reminder that we don’t have our son but I think we’ve done him proud fighting the way that we have and not giving up,” Angella said.

The Henry family reached a $6 million settlement with the officer who pulled the trigger and his employer, Pleasantville, NY.

DJ Henry was a 20-year-old Pace University junior back in October of 2010 when he was fatally shot in his car, while driving away from an altercation that spilled out of a bar.

“We have asked from the beginning just for truth and honesty and we’ve also asked for an apology and we haven’t received that,” Angella said.

Federal prosecutors decided not to bring criminal charges against Officer Aaron Hess but the Henrys persisted. The justice system may have failed their son, they say, but they did not.

“He did everything he could for people around him and still to this day I get messages from people telling me how he impacted their lives, how he did wonderful things for them and that’s the memory that we hold onto every day, those good things,” Angella said.

The Henrys still have pending litigation against another New York town and officers who they say failed to render aid to their dying son.