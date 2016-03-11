Town Issues Cease And Desist Order To Controversial Oxford Kennel

OXFORD (CBS) – Town officials in Oxford have issued a cease and desist order to a home kennel that an I-Team investigation revealed was selling puppies living in deplorable conditions.

I-Team: Former Kennel Employee Speaks Out About Deplorable Conditions

In January, the I-Team looked into Laughlin Kennel in Oxford and found that dogs were kept in small cages, were often covered in feces and in some cases died.

Not long after, a Boston couple told WBZ-TV they had bought a dog from Laughlin Kennel, and the animal became seriously ill within days.

On Friday, town officials confirmed to WBZ-TV that they sent a cease and desist order to Robert and Bridgette Fink, who own the kennel.

According to the order, the couple has not lived in the Larned Road home for several years, and therefore is not grandfathered in to legally run a commercial business in the residential neighborhood.

The Finks are able to appeal the order, but must do so within 30 days.