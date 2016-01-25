Patriots Practice Squad Player J.J. Worton Arrested For Assault

January 25, 2016 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Foxboro Police, JJ Worton, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — New England Patriots practice squad player Jimmy “J.J.” Worton was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he assaulted a man and two women at a Foxboro bar.

Foxboro Police charged the rookie wide receiver with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 and over and one count of assault and battery.

JJ Worton. (Photo credit - Foxborough Police Department)

Officers responded to a report of an assault at Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub on Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses said two men fled the scene in a grey sedan after one of them accosted two women and assaulted a man. Officers pulled over that sedan, and said one of the men in the back seat was Worton. They said he confessed to being picked up at Waxy’s after an incident.

According to the police report, Worton told police that he accidentally brushed against one of the women when leaving the bar. He said he tried to run away, but was confronted by the woman’s boyfriend, whom he said he punched in the face in order to defend himself. The two female victims from the bar identified Worton as the man who had assaulted them, and he was arrested.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the former University of Central Florida player signed with the Patriots January 11 and was working out with New England’s practice squad.

Worton became well-known during his college career for making a one-handed touchdown catch.

Wide receiver J.J. Worton of UCF celebrates after they beat Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

In 2012, while he was a player at UCF, Worton was arrested during a St. Patrick’s Day block party after police said he threw a punch at a police officer.

Worton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court.

