Pro Women’s Hockey Player Leaves Winter Classic On Stretcher

FOXBORO (CBS/AP) — A member of the Boston Pride professional women’s hockey team was taken off the ice on a stretcher at the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium Thursday.
Denna Laing remained on the ice against the boards behind the goal for several minutes while trainers rushed to help her.
Laing, from Marblehead, is a 24-year-old forward who played at Princeton. The team said she was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. No further information on her condition was available.
The Pride were playing the Montreal Canadiennes in an exhibition at the home of the New England Patriots. The NHL’s outdoor game between the Bruins and Canadiens will be held on Friday.
