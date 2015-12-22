WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Keller @ Large: Deval Patrick's Attack On Gov. Baker Disappointing

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Deval Patrick, Gov. Charlie Baker, Jon Keller, Keller @ Large
Gov. Deval Patrick and Gov.-elect Charlie Baker at the State House, Nov. 5, 2014. (WBZ-TV)

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Gov. Deval Patrick took time out from his lucrative new job with Bain Capital to give a few interviews, and the results were disappointing, to say the least.

On the subject of last winter’s breakdown of the MBTA he presided over for eight years, Patrick laughed and quoted another former pol saying “You know you’re out of office when the first snowstorm hits and you just smile and roll over.”

How special. To those who lost jobs, businesses, precious family time and their sanity during that season of abject failure, there were no smiles to be had.

Then there was another interview where Patrick chose to take a shot at current Gov. Charlie Baker, observing that “after a year in office it’s probably time for him to take responsibility for solutions,” all the while pretending that he bears no responsibility for the multiple government failures he left behind.

There was no apparent purpose for this sudden burst of publicity from Patrick, no political or charitable cause he’s promoting. He says he has zero interest in seeking public office again.

And while the former governor has every right to speak his mind, he might want to recall how badly his job-approval bottomed out during his final year in office, and what a key role that played in electing Baker as a cleanup crew for the Patrick administration’s failures.

He might take note of the praise Democratic leaders now heap on Baker after years of unproductive dealings with Patrick.

And he might decide that discretion is the better part of valor.

  Frank Licata says:
    August 19, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    liberal WBZ-TV-4 white reporter John Keller accuses conservative brown Dr Shiva Ayyadurai of somehow being a "white supremist" simply because he supports Trump:

