Why The Patriots Were Stupid In Loss To Eagles

BOSTON (CBS) — 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand had their hands full on Monday, breaking down the many ways the Patriots were dumb in their 35-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first 10 games of the season, the segment took aim at New England’s opponents. Unfortunately, it’s had to flip the last two weeks as New England has lost two straight.

There were a number of uncharacteristic miscues on the Patriots’ end on Sunday, from rugby-style onside kicks, some bad throws by Tom Brady and some really, really bad drops by Patriots receivers. But no one looked worse than New England’s special teams unit.

First up was Bill Belichick’s decision to attempt a drop kick in the second quarter.

“I don’t understand doing it in that spot, up 14-0 and allowing the Eagles, who had not crossed midfield offensively yet, to have a shot in the final minutes of that half,” said Bertrand. “They scored a touchdown and the door was ajar, because the Patriots opened it for them.

“Horrible, horrible decision,” he added. “It showed a lack of patience for the game to play out.”

“That killed them,” said Zo. “You got out-Chip Kelly’d.”

That wasn’t the only special teams blunder of the game though, as the Patriots let the Eagles block a punt and return it 24 yards for a touchdown with just eight seconds left in the first half, tying the game at 14-14. Belichick spent all of last week talking up Philadelphia’s special teams, so one would think the Patriots would have been prepared. But they overcompensated blocking the middle of the Eagles’ push, allowing Chris Maragos an untouched path to punter Ryan Allen.

Zolak called the play “a systematic failure across the board.”

The offensive playcalling prior to the block also frustrated the two hosts, as the Patriots took a very cautious approach at the end of the half. It also didn’t help that the guy relied upon to fill Rob Gronkowski’s shoes couldn’t catch the football.

Facing a third-and-5 with 19 seconds left, Tom Brady looked to his left and went to Keshawn Martin. Or so we think. Tight end Scott Chandler jumped up to catch the ball, had it on his finger tips, but couldn’t make the catch and the ball deflected off his hands.

“If you want to go get that ball, it’s on you Scott Chandler. That’s what led to the Patriots not converting there and having to punt, which led to the breakdown on the punt, which led to the touchdown and the two teams went to the locker room tied,” said Beetle. “It was Patriots mistakes that led to that game being tied.”

The final play highlighted in the segment was Tom Brady’s interception at the one-yard line in the third quarter, which Malcolm Jenkins returned 99 yards for a touchdown. While it was a terrible pass by Brady, it was a failed run play by James White that had Brady throwing in that situation. White was stuffed for a four-yard loss on first-and-goal, forcing two straight passing plays by Brady.

“Hand if off to your gigantic running back in LeGarrette Blount!” shouted Beetle. “It’s just too much nonsense sometimes.”

Listen to the full segment: