Black Friday Brings Family Together For Shopping Tradition

BRAINTREE (CBS) – It’s an American tradition unlike any other, once the turkey is off the table, the shoppers warm up for Black Friday, where shopping til’ you drop is practically an Olympic sport.

“We’ll stand out there a couple of hours in advance,” Lisa Burrows told WBZ-TV.

Burrows is part of the three generations of Black Friday shoppers known as The Bellas. Every year they make shirts and head to the South Shore Plaza in a pack.

“It’s escalated. One store turned into two stores then 5 a.m. turned into 4 a.m.. now its crazy, it’s all night,” Burrows said.

It started when Lisa was little. She and her mom Isabella Coates shopped at Bradlees, the old discount department store. Now it’s a holiday tradition. Lisa’s sister-in-law comes, and her daughters too. Fourteen-year-old Marissa Montalto had to wait until she was 10-years-old to get recruited to the team.

“I kept on begging my mom and she was like, no you have to wait until you’re older,” Montalto said.

Their shirts read “Bellas Black Friday Professional. Buckle up buttercup, Black Friday isn’t for sissies!”

Isabella Coates says the only time they’ve had trouble with the team was when they brought her teenage grandsons.

“They were bored stiff, the only part they liked is when we went out to breakfast after,” she said.

While they keep the tradition of searching for the best bargains, for these ladies, the real bottom line is spending time together.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

