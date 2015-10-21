‘Back To The Future’ Day Reunites Marty McFly And Doc Brown

BOSTON (CBS) – If you haven’t heard, Wednesday is ‘Back to The Future’ day.

October 21, 2015 is the date Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly travels to from October 21, 1985 in “Back to the Future II.”

He finds hoverboards, sneakers that tie themselves, a hologram movie ad for ‘Jaws 19’ and self-drying jackets.

The film also predicted the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series. That could still turn out to be true, but hopes are fading. The Cubs trail the New York Mets 3 games-to-none in the National League Championship Series.

Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who played scientist Doc Emmitt Brown, reunited for a commercial to mark the occasion.

Doc Brown also released a message on Facebook Wednesday.

To commemorate the day, the ‘Back to The Future’ trilogy is being re-released in theaters.

A documentary titled, “Back in Time” hits Netflix and iTunes and a special edition of the futuristic drink Pepsi Perfect that was featured in the movie is being sold for $20.15.

For MIT students, Wednesday is like Christmas.

“Ready to see McFly and the professor show up,” one student told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe. “I don’t see any flying cars yet. I think MIT might have built one by now. They might have. You never know. It could be in some lab somewhere.”

Construction worker Mike Cusack is disappointed some of those technologies haven’t come to fruition.

“I want self-tying laces and clothes that dry themselves, especially working outside in the rain,” he said.

In 30 years, “we’d better have flying cars by then,” Cusack added.

In a letter to the White House, Fox says we’ve come a long way in three decades, and the future remains bright.

“Back then, if you’d have told me that I’d go from talking on a cell phone to talking cell biology, I would never have believed you,” said Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease. “But today, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is helping to spearhead research collaborations to speed a future in which we can treat, cure, and even prevent brain diseases like Parkinson’s.

“So what’s possible in another 30 years? Call me an optimist, but I believe that by 2045 we’ll find the cures we seek — especially because of all the smart, passionate people working to make it happen.”

Fox is asking people to imagine the type of world they’d like to live in 30 years from now. You can add your voice to the conversation on the White House website.

