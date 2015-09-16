Dozens Of Car Tires Slashed In Brockton

By Katie Brace, WBZ-TV September 16, 2015 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, tires slashed

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man driving on a motorized bicycle probably had an easier time getting around a Brockton neighborhood than those with cars.

Dozens and dozens of vehicles off several streets by North Main Street had their tires slashed.

Liana Alves lives off Falmouth Avenue.

“I was so mad. I woke up everybody that was in the neighborhood,” said Alves. At 7:00 A.M. on her way to start the day, she found one of her tires slashed. She is a single mom of three kids. She said she was late to work and her son late to school.

Slashed tire in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

Slashed tire in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

Some residents found one tire slashed, others two.

Jose Ramos had a tire slashed. He missed a day of work. After fixing his tire, he moved on to patch the two tires damaged on his neighbor’s car.

“It was shocking to see the tire like that and then realize it’s now only you,” said Ramos. “To whomever did it, it didn’t cost them anything.”

Now, it is the families who are dealing with lost wages and an unexpected bill.

“That’s money I have to take out of paying bills. This is not OK we work hard and we have families to raise,” said Alves.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia