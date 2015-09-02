Vince Wilfork Steals Show On Hard Knocks With Absurd Overalls

BOSTON (CBS) — Vince Wilfork is an all-time Patriot, but even the most strident New England fan could understand why the team let the veteran defensive lineman walk via free agency this past offseason. The league continues to lean heavily on the passing game, thereby decreasing the importance of a big-bodied D-tackle, and so the salary cap-conscious Patriots felt it best to let Wilfork make one last big payday elsewhere.

That being said, it would be hard for any Patriot fan to watch this season of “Hard Knocks” without missing the big fella very deeply.

From treating a co-ed pickup basketball game like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals …

… to absolutely demolishing some poor Washington O-lineman …

Wilfork has had a pretty good summer. But it reached its apex on Tuesday night’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” when Skinny Vinny showed off his fashion sense.

Wilfork showed up to the Texans facility wearing blue overalls, a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and nothing else.

As teammate Kareem Jackson told Wilfork, “You had to get that special made. I ain’t seen the shorts like that in a while … except for on babies.”

After drawing howls from his teammates in the locker room, Wilfork showed up to the team’s walkthrough in his overalls, prompting head coach Bill O’Brien to lose it.

Gotta compete.