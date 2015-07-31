Rehoboth Father-Daughter Duo Prepare For Second PMC Together

REHOBOTH (CBS) — Peter Otto from Rehoboth vowed to start riding the Pan-Mass Challenge after he beat his first brain tumor.

This will be the sixth year he’s participated in the PMC.

“I thought, if I get better, yeah we will,” said Peter.

Peter heard about the PMC while receiving treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

He survived cancer three times — lymphoma and two brain tumors.

“He’s the reason I ride,” said his daughter Jessica.

She is joining him for the second time, and literally wears her PMC pride.

“It’s so important to me because Dana-Farber is the reason my dad is alive,” said Jessica. “They gave him all his treatment.”

Peter’s cancer is a year and a half in remission.

“When I get to the tough parts, I look back on all my treatments, and maybe those were a little harder than what I am going through today,” said Peter.

He and his daughter ride in a group called “Pedal for Peter,” which is part of Team Lick.

“I am glad she’s doing it and I look at her and say, ‘I’m glad I’m here to do it with you.’”

They will ride the 192 miles from Sturbridge-to-Provincetown — raising money to fight cancer and enjoying the days they now have together.

“I get goosebumps thinking about it — that I get to ride with him and that he’s even here to be able to ride with me,” said Jessica.

“It’s amazing still having him here and being able to cross the finish line together.”