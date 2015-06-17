WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

First Openly Gay Couple Joins Boston Police Force

By Christina Hager, WBZ-TV June 17, 2015 5:52 PM By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Boston Police, Boston Police graduation, Christina Hager, James Moccia, Shawn MacIver

BOSTON (CBS) – Sixty four police recruits graduated from the Boston Police Academy Wednesday and officially logged on as officers. For two openly gay cadets, it represented a profound bit of history.

“It’s not just here come the gay cops, that’s not how we want it to sound to people. We worked hard like everybody else. We scored 100s on the exams,” said James Moccia, whose father and brother are already Boston Police Officers.

He and his partner Shawn MacIver are the first openly gay couple to ever graduate from a police academy together.

They met five years ago when they both worked as security guards at a gay bar in Boston. Even though they dreamed of becoming police officers, it took a long time to consider it a realistic career for gay men.

Shawn MacIver (L) and James Moccia (R) (WBZ-TV)

Shawn MacIver (L) and James Moccia (R) (WBZ-TV)

“Throughout my life I just kind of put it on the back burner. I have a degree in fashion design,” said Moccia. “I had reservations even going into the academy, which is why I entered in my 30s rather than my 20s.”

They say their classmates are like family, and couldn’t have been more supportive. They hope tolerance in uniform will be matched by tolerance in the community they serve.

“With the Commissioner hiring such a diverse command staff already,” said Moccia, “it kind of set a foundation for us as minorities to kind of feel more comfortable and feel more of a connection.”

More from Christina Hager
Comments

One Comment

  1. Roman Sizov says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Disgusting

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch