Report: Tom Brady Won’t Be Present For Patriots’ White House Trip

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be honored by President Barack Obama at the White House on Thursday, but the MVP won’t be in attendance.
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, Tom Brady will not be present at the White House due to a family obligation.
You can watch the ceremony live on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com at 2:15 p.m.
Brady has attended three previous trips to the White House, in 2002, 2004 and 2005.
The quarterback earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the third time in his career when he threw four touchdowns in a 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.
There’s no reason to doubt Brady’s sincerity with the family commitment, though it is worth noting that White House press secretary Josh Earnest did lob an unprovoked attack on Brady’s truthfulness back in late January, when “DeflateGate” was a leading topic around the country.
