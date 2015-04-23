SUPER BOWL PARADE: 10 a.m. Watch WBZ-TV Live | Listen Live: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | 98.5 The Sports Hub
WEATHER ALERT: Snow to Rain | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays
DEVELOPING STORY: Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Claude Julien  | Read More | 11:30 am Press Conference

Report: Tom Brady Won’t Be Present For Patriots’ White House Trip

April 23, 2015 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be honored by President Barack Obama at the White House on Thursday, but the MVP won’t be in attendance.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, Tom Brady will not be present at the White House due to a family obligation.

You can watch the ceremony live on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com at 2:15 p.m.

Brady has attended three previous trips to the White House, in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

The quarterback earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the third time in his career when he threw four touchdowns in a 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

There’s no reason to doubt Brady’s sincerity with the family commitment, though it is worth noting that White House press secretary Josh Earnest did lob an unprovoked attack on Brady’s truthfulness back in late January, when “DeflateGate” was a leading topic around the country.

Comments

One Comment

  1. JInmanmarket says:
    April 23, 2015 at 12:17 pm

    Reblogged this on jinmanmarket.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia