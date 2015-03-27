Phantom Gourmet: Greater Boston’s Popular New Burger Chains

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a great time to be a hamburger lover in Greater Boston. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet visited some of the national burger chains that have moved into our own backyard.
Burger lovers in Greater Boston are flocking to Shake Shack in Chestnut Hill, Harvard Square, Dedham, and Newbury Street because once you take a bite, you know without a doubt this not your typical burger chain.
With patties ranging from a quarter pound to over a pound, Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger in Swampscott is a nostalgic burger spot decked out in fifties decor.
With locations in West Roxbury and Commonwealth Avenue near BU, BurgerFi griddles up double burgers served on toasted potato rolls branded with the their logo.
Another national burger chain now in Greater Boston is “Smash Burger” in Natick, and I’m sorry to report there are currently no plans for an “In-N-Out Burger” around here any time soon.
