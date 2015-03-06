Phantom Gourmet: Italian Cuisine In The Suburbs

BOSTON (CBS) – When you think of Italian your mind might automatically go to Boston’s North End, but the Phantom Gourmet shows us that you can find high quality Italian cuisine all over Greater Boston.
Rosetti in Lynn is a beautiful and comfortable Italian restaurant offering a wide range of dining options.
Tosca in Hingham is one of the region’s most stylish and sophisticated Italian eateries where the pastas are all handmade and the steaks can rival any you’d find in the city.
Tuscan Kitchen in Burlington is a sprawling, state-of-the-art Italian restaurant and specialty shop where everything is artisan.
Some other good spots for Italian in the suburbs include Cafe Assissi in Wrentham, Andiamo in Newburyport, and Arturo’s in Westborough.
