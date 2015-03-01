Ice Traps Fishing Boats Off Cape Cod

Filed Under: Cape Cod, Coast Guard, Fishing, fishing boats ice, Ice, Woods Hole
A fishing vessel stuck in the ice off Cape Cod (Photo credit U.S. Coast Guard)

WOODS HOLE (CBS) — For the second time in two days, the icy waters off Cape Cod have stranded a fishing crew.

The Coast Guard said that at about 3 p.m. Saturday, the four-person crew on the Capt. RM Chase called for help after getting stuck in ice while heading back to New Bedford from a fishing trip.

A half hour later, a 49-foot Coast Guard boat breaking ice nearby was able to free the fishing boat trapped in Woods Hole Passage, officials said.

PHOTOS: Nearly Frozen Waves Captured On Camera By Nantucket Photographer

“Even with [Saturday’s] higher temperature, ice still impacts southeastern New England waterways, making even routine transits hazardous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Mock in a statement.

February was one of the coldest months ever recorded in Massachusetts.

On Friday morning, the Coast Guard also came to the aid of the Misty Blue, a 69-foot fishing vessel trapped in ice in Quicks Hole Passage.

The Misty Blue get stuck in the ice off Cape Cod (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Team Woods Hole)

It took about an hour and a half to get the three-person crew free from the ice, authorities said.

