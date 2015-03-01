Ice Traps Fishing Boats Off Cape Cod

WOODS HOLE (CBS) — For the second time in two days, the icy waters off Cape Cod have stranded a fishing crew.

The Coast Guard said that at about 3 p.m. Saturday, the four-person crew on the Capt. RM Chase called for help after getting stuck in ice while heading back to New Bedford from a fishing trip.

A half hour later, a 49-foot Coast Guard boat breaking ice nearby was able to free the fishing boat trapped in Woods Hole Passage, officials said.

“Even with [Saturday’s] higher temperature, ice still impacts southeastern New England waterways, making even routine transits hazardous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Mock in a statement.

February was one of the coldest months ever recorded in Massachusetts.

On Friday morning, the Coast Guard also came to the aid of the Misty Blue, a 69-foot fishing vessel trapped in ice in Quicks Hole Passage.

It took about an hour and a half to get the three-person crew free from the ice, authorities said.