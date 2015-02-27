Phantom Gourmet: Boston’s Best Grilled Cheese

BOSTON (CBS) – The grilled cheese is making a comeback, but it may not be exactly the way you remember.
Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet searches for the best grilled cheese in greater Boston.
Serving golden grilled cheeses in Allston, “Roxy’s” is the home of the “Green Muenster” sandwich packed with homemade guacamole and North Country bacon.
“Cheeseboy,” with multiple locations from Downtown Crossing to South Shore Plaza, combines two popular comfort foods in the so-called “Mac and Melt”.
“Mystic Station” in downtown Malden is a neighborhood eatery and bar that makes an amazing buffalo chicken grilled cheese.
For a gourmet grilled cheese “Moody’s Deli” in Waltham makes a sandwich with provolone, Fontina, and Parmesan with caramelized onions and red pepper jam.
