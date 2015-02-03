WBZ4[1]
Tom Brady Giving MVP Truck To Malcolm Butler

February 3, 2015 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl XLIX, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady won his fourth Lombardi Trophy and third Super Bowl MVP award Sunday night.

But he wouldn’t have accomplished that without a clutch interception by undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler, who picked off Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at the New England one-yard line with just seconds remaining in Super Bow XLIX to seal the victory for the Patriots.

“I think there are a lot of people who are very deserving of this award,” Brady said Monday morning in Arizona as he collected his latest MVP trophy.

As MVP, Brady also received a shiny new Chevy truck. While he didn’t hand his MVP trophy to Butler, the quarterback is doing the next best thing: He’s giving him the truck.

Butler was not one of the 256 players drafted into the NFL last May, and earned his spot on the Patriots with an impressive rookie camp and preseason. While fans didn’t see much of Butler during the regular season, he was no stranger to Brady, constantly plucking the quarterback’s passes from the sky.

So when Butler came down with the game-saving interception with 20 seconds remaining on Sunday night, Brady wasn’t surprised.

“He’s been doing it to me in practice all season so it was nice to see him pick someone else off,” Brady joked.

All jokes aside, Butler’s play is one Brady will never forget.

“Malcolm made a huge play to save our season,” he said. “It was the perfect play at the perfect time. None of us will ever forget that play.”

It’s been a pretty sweet couple of days for Butler. After his game-saving catch, he and wide receiver Julian Edelman were treated to a trip to Disneyland on Monday.

Now he’ll return to New England with instant fame, a free beer offer from any fan in the region, and a new truck to boot.

And a truck is just what he’ll need right now if he plans to stay in New England.

The Chevrolet MVP truck is seen on the field at the end of Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Chevrolet MVP truck is seen on the field at the end of Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

