Charlie Baker Sworn In As Mass. Governor

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Charlie Baker is officially the governor of Massachusetts as he was sworn in during a ceremony at the State House on Thursday afternoon.

After becoming the 72nd chief executive of the state, Baker stressed in his inaugural speech that Massachusetts “can do better.”

“We will challenge the status quo, look for and try new approaches and recognize they might not always work. When that happens, we’ll acknowledge it. Learn from it. And try again. Our actions will be heard in many ways,” Baker said.

“But the loudest of these actions will initially be in dealing with an immediate budget deficit, building a job-creating economy, closing the achievement gap, confronting opiate addiction and revitalizing our urban centers.”

Baker, who met with outgoing Gov. Deval Patrick Wednesday evening, began Thursday meeting state lawmakers at a reception at Suffolk University Law School. The Republican, who will have to work with an overwhelmingly Democratic state Legislature, was accompanied by incoming Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Baker then made his way up Beacon Hill to the Statehouse, where he was welcomed with a 19-gun salute. Once inside the building, Baker was greeted by members of community organizations, students and veterans as he made his way through the building.

Among those in attendance were Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Gov. Mitt Romney and former Sen. Scott Brown.

Newly elected Senate President Stanley Rosenberg opened the ceremonies with a brief speech before swearing in the Governor’s Council.

“You have one more thing to do. This is the last moment to turn back. If you choose to do so and sign this book, you are our governor,” Rosenberg joked, before Baker inked his signature to make his position official.

Lt. Gov. Polito was next to be sworn in as she became the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts.

She then addressed the House chamber, saying she and Baker are ready to get to work.

BAKER’S INAUGURAL ADDRESS

During his speech, Baker opened his remarks saying he takes office with “great humility and high honor.”

“I’m well aware of the authority and privileges that come with this office. But they’re inconsequential in comparison to the responsibility of serving and protecting the people of this great state. And the obligation to always live up to their trust,” Baker said.

Later in his speech, Baker acknowledged the lessons he learned from the late Mayor Tom Menino.

Baker then laid out his plan as he begins his tenure.

A significant amount of Baker’s speech focused on the need to improve education.

Baker said that during a visit to Lawrence on Wednesday it was evident how much progress has been made in the city’s schools in just a few years. He said that is the approach that needs to happen in other cities as well.

“But other schools really do need to step it up for the children and the families that they serve. Poor performance given the dramatic success of other schools can no longer be tolerated,” Baker said.

“And while traditional public schools will always be the backbone of our education, we need more high performing public charter schools in underperforming school districts to complement them. As I speak, there are more than 45,000 Bay State kids and their parents on waiting lists for these schools.”

In addition, Baker said he plans to tackle the state’s opiate addiction “head on,” which led to a standing ovation from the chamber.

The governor also referenced the police-involved deaths of unarmed black men in Missouri and New York.

“The tragic events in Ferguson and New York City speak loudly. And their message is a simple one. When people lose hope, bad things happen,” Baker said.

Baker’s swearing-in marks the return of a Republican to the corner office for the first time since Mitt Romney, who opted not to seek election in 2006. Patrick won that contest and defeated Baker four years later, when Baker attempted to oust him from office.

Following the speech, Baker was scheduled to greet members of the public before attending a swearing-in ceremony for his cabinet in the Statehouse library.

AFTER THE INAUGURATION

In the afternoon, Baker plans to tour the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative to meet with community leaders, residents and elected officials. Baker, who made an effort to reach out to minority residents during the election, said he wants to recognize efforts to revitalize Boston’s Roxbury and North Dorchester neighborhoods.

Baker plans to wrap up the day with an inaugural party at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Capacity at the event is about 5,000. Tickets are $50 each and available to the public.

Among the performers will be the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums, the Angkor Dance Troupe, and the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus.

Baker spent part of Wednesday at the Statehouse, where he and his wife Lauren met with Patrick and his wife Diane for the exchange of four traditional symbols of the top political office, including the original Pewter Key to the door of the governor’s office.

Another gift was two volumes of Massachusetts General laws dating to 1860.

Patrick told Baker that according to tradition the outgoing governor writes an inscription in the statute book on the next blank page for their predecessor.

“I have done that for you. You can read it at your leisure,” Patrick said.

Once the partying is over, Baker will face the hard reality of governing. One of his first tasks will be finding a way to close a budget gap that Patrick’s administration had pegged at $329 million, but others have estimated to be as large as $1 billion.

Coming up with a fix could involve unpopular budget cuts just as Baker is beginning his first term.

Baker said Wednesday that he was looking forward to taking office.

“I’m pretty excited, but of course I’m nervous,” he said.

Steve LeBlanc and Bob Salsberg from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

