BOSTON (CBS) – You are back to work today and the To Do list has started in earnest for it’s almost a new year.

Getting Back To Work

And with a new year it’s a good time to take stock of what you got at work. Review what benefits you have. Did you ever receive an employee handbook way back when you started? Have you read it?

If you have been with the same company for a while request a new handbook and see if they have added any new benefits. There could be benefits you are not taking advantage of.

Many companies have reinstated their company match to their 401(k) plan. When times are tough companies look for ways to cut the bottom line. Even without a company match for your plan consider contributing as much as you can. Your retirement will be here before you know it!

Vacation and sick leave. What’s the policy? If you don’t use it will you lose it? More and more companies are changing their policies and requiring employees to use the time off in the fiscal year. You don’t want to lose weeks of paid leave.

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save more? Does your company have a savings plan? 401(k), Saving bonds, a Christmas club? A credit union? Are you having your paycheck directly deposited into the credit union or your bank?

Health care is a really big issue. Do they offer more than one plan to choose from? A family plan? Does the dental plan cover orthodontics?

Insurance? Do they provide Life insurance? How much do they provide? Do you need more? Disability insurance? Discounts on auto insurance?

Is there a Flex Spending Plan; this plan allows you to contribute money pre-tax to an account for childcare or health care?

Do they offer memberships in a discount club such as BJ’s? Health club discounts? Weight Loss programs like Weight Watchers? Shopping discounts?

Check your employee manual. Your benefits are worth real dollars to you!