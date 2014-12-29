‘Captain America’ Surprises Young Fan Battling Cancer In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Kenny Botting is only nine years old, but this young Connecticut man is bravely battling a brain tumor.

He underwent brain surgery back in September and for the past three weeks he’s been staying at Christopher’s Haven, a place that provides a home away from home for kids battling cancer.

“Christopher’s Haven has given me a new apartment and a new home to stay and be here,” Botting said.

Kenny’s been staying at Christopher’s Haven with his sister and mother as he undergoes treatment next door at Mass General Hospital. “This is home, a community and you bring the whole family here,” Christopher’s Haven Founder Dan Olsen said.

On Monday Kenny received the surprise of a lifetime when his favorite action movie star, Captain America’s Chris Evans, visited him.

Kenny took pictures, received an autograph and gifts from Evans. To top it off Kenny took Evans on a tour of Christopher’s Haven.

Evans, who is from Sudbury, Mass., is in town for a special event at Fenway Park this weekend to help raise money for Christopher’s Haven. “It’s their strength that gives me strength. No matter what hurdles are in my life it’s nothing compared to what these families go through, so any way I can bring a smile it’s worth it,” Chris Evans said.

Kenny could not stop smiling. “I am more than happy. I just want to say thank thanks for coming,” Botting said.

