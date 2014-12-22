No Bail For Man Charged In Marblehead Murder

LYNN (CBS/AP) — The man charged with killing his girlfriend in Marblehead over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

John Devine, 28, pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment  in Lynn District Court.

John Devine appears in court on Dec. 22 (WBZ)

Prosecutors say Devine beat and killed 51-year-old Tanya Nichols in the couple’s home on Sparhawk Road in Marblehead Sunday afternoon.

Devine was caught outside a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in Lynn about an hour later in Nichols car.

About a month ago, police say Nichols called 9-1-1 and reported that Devine was threatening to kill her, but she refused to press charges.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports: 

