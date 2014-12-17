Boston Uber Driver Accused Of Raping Passenger

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A man who works as a driver for the ride-sharing service Uber is accused of raping a woman he picked up in Boston.

The suspect, 46-year-old Alejandro Done of Boston, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of rape, assault to rape and assault and battery.

Authorities say on December 6, the victim was waiting for a ride-sharing driver at a residence on Tremont Street in Boston.

When the victim got into the car, the driver told her that he would need a cash payment for the ride, so he brought her to an ATM.

The driver then allegedly drove to a location the passenger was not familiar with, pulled over in a secluded area and jumped in the backseat where she was sitting.

“He allegedly struck her with his hands, strangled her, locked the car doors so that she could not escape and covered her mouth so she could not scream,” according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office. “During an ensuing physical struggle, the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.”

Uber says Done was not the driver the victim contacted to pick her up.

“This is a despicable crime and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim during her recovery,” Uber spokesperson Kaitlin Durkosh said. “Uber has been working closely with law enforcement and will continue to do everything we can to assist their investigation.”

Uber says Done passed a background check prior to becoming an independent contractor with the company. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for December 24 in Cambridge District Court.

It is unclear if this attack is related to the three reported in Boston this weekend, all involving women who say they hired a ride-sharing service.

