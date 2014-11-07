WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Robi On The Road: Boston Brawlers, FXFL Players Hope For Shot At NFL

By David Robichaud, WBZ-TV November 7, 2014 7:00 AM By David Robichaud
BOSTON (CBS) –  They make a thousand bucks a week, ride on cramped school buses and play in stadiums where there may be only a few dozen fans watching.

This is the life of a professional football player?

It is if you play in the FXFL (Fall Experimental Football League), a brand-new four team league that is made up of mostly former NFL players trying to make it back into the big time.

One of the four teams is the Boston Brawlers. Their quarterback is Tajh Boyd, who played at Clemson in college and was drafted earlier this year by the New York Jets before getting cut during the summer.

Boston Brawlers quarterback Tajh Boyd. (WBZ-TV)

“That’s the great part about this league, an opportunity to get some reps. When the next opportunity arrives I’ll take advantage of it,” he told WBZ-TV.

There are Brawlers from all over the country.

For seven weeks they stay in a hotel in Marlborough.

“Marlborough, Massachusetts. I mean it’s been fun, but not much to do here,” said Julian Horton, a wide receiver from Arkansas, who played briefly with the Tennessee Titans.

The Brawlers play their home games at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge.

Their away games are in not-so-glamorous places like Omaha, Nebraska.

But these players are willing to put in the work in this experimental league for the chance to be picked up again by an NFL team.

(WBZ-TV)

“This is just a great experience, another opportunity to live out my dream,” said Brawlers defensive end Darryl Cato-Bishop, who grew up in Roxbury.

For more information about the Boston Brawlers, visit their website.

