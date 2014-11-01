Boston Marathon Bombings Survivor Jeff Bauman Gets Married

WBZ4[1]
November 1, 2014 7:39 PM
CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Boston Marathon bombings survivor Jeff Bauman and fiancée Erin Hurley were married Saturday.

His agent said it was an “intimate ceremony at their home surrounded by family and friends.”

Bauman was cheering on runners at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April 2013 when he lost both his legs in explosions that killed three people and injured hundreds. He then helped to identify the bombing suspects from his hospital bed.

Bauman and Hurley announced the birth of their daughter, Nora Gail, in July.

Jeff Bauman and Erin Hurley are married in Chelmsford (Photo credit Kevin Horst)

Jeff Bauman and Erin Hurley are married in Chelmsford (Photo credit Kevin Horst)

  1. LegallyFabulouss says:
    November 1, 2014 at 8:31 pm

    Reblogged this on legallyfabulouss and commented:
    Could not be happier!! Congratulations!!!! Boston Strong!!!

