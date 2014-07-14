This Week On myTV38: July 14-18

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 7/14 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Fixer Upper”

Carrie sets Spence up on a date, and after an embarrassing incident, their relationship starts to blossom. However, Doug manages to ruin it.

QUOTE Carrie: Don’t you think [Spence] needs a date?

Doug: No. He’s got a very nice routine: work, dinner with his mom, Babylon 5, then sleep. Why screw around with it?



Tuesday 7/15 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“That Was Saliva, Alan”

A mother and daughter find refuge with Charlie and Alan and explain to them why they ran away. Not too soon later, the daughter starts to fall for Jake.

QUOTE Jake: Hey. I’m gonna go play in my room.

Joanie: Can I come with you?

Jake: Whatever.

Charlie: If he can just keep that attitude for another thirty years, he’s gold.



Wednesday 7/16 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Friendship Algorithm”

In order to gain access to the computer lab, Sheldon attempts to befriend a colleague by developing a scientific procedure to make friends.

QUOTE Sheldon: I believe I’ve isolated the algorithm for making friends.

Leonard: Sheldon, there is no algorithm for making friends.

Howard: Hear him out. If he’s really onto something, we could open a booth at ComiCon; make a fortune.



Thursday 7/17 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“An Old Flame with a New Wick”

Charlie decides to meet up with ex-girlfriend Jill. However, he soon finds out that she underwent a few changes and now goes by the name of Bill.

QUOTE Berta: Wait a minute. Isn’t she the one who dumped you?

Alan: Someone dumped Charlie?!?!

Berta: Broke his little black heart. It was pathetic!



Friday 7/18 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Maternal Capacitance”

Sheldon hits it off with Leonard’s mother when she comes to visit, even though Leonard and Penny can’t stand her.

QUOTE Leonard: You can’t let her get into your head.

Penny: My head? What about yours?

Leonard: It’s too late for me. My head is her summer house.



