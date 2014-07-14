WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: July 14-18

July 14, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 7/14 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Fixer Upper”
Carrie sets Spence up on a date, and after an embarrassing incident, their relationship starts to blossom. However, Doug manages to ruin it.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Don’t you think [Spence] needs a date?
Doug: No. He’s got a very nice routine: work, dinner with his mom, Babylon 5, then sleep. Why screw around with it?

 

 

Tuesday 7/15 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“That Was Saliva, Alan”
A mother and daughter find refuge with Charlie and Alan and explain to them why they ran away. Not too soon later, the daughter starts to fall for Jake.

QUOTE
 Jake: Hey. I’m gonna go play in my room.
Joanie: Can I come with you?
Jake: Whatever.
Charlie: If he can just keep that attitude for another thirty years, he’s gold.

 

 

Wednesday 7/16 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Friendship Algorithm”
In order to gain access to the computer lab, Sheldon attempts to befriend a colleague by developing a scientific procedure to make friends.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: I believe I’ve isolated the algorithm for making friends.
Leonard: Sheldon, there is no algorithm for making friends.
Howard: Hear him out. If he’s really onto something, we could open a booth at ComiCon; make a fortune.

 

 

Thursday 7/17 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“An Old Flame with a New Wick”
Charlie decides to meet up with ex-girlfriend Jill. However, he soon finds out that she underwent a few changes and now goes by the name of Bill.

QUOTE
 Berta: Wait a minute. Isn’t she the one who dumped you?
Alan: Someone dumped Charlie?!?!
Berta: Broke his little black heart. It was pathetic!

 

 

Friday 7/18 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Maternal Capacitance”
Sheldon hits it off with Leonard’s mother when she comes to visit, even though Leonard and Penny can’t stand her.

QUOTE
 Leonard: You can’t let her get into your head.
Penny: My head? What about yours?
Leonard: It’s too late for me. My head is her summer house.

 

 

