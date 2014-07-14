This Week On myTV38: July 14-18

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!
Monday 7/14 – 5:00pm
The King of Queens
“Fixer Upper”
Carrie sets Spence up on a date, and after an embarrassing incident, their relationship starts to blossom. However, Doug manages to ruin it.
QUOTE
Carrie: Don’t you think [Spence] needs a date?
Doug: No. He’s got a very nice routine: work, dinner with his mom, Babylon 5, then sleep. Why screw around with it?
Tuesday 7/15 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“That Was Saliva, Alan”
A mother and daughter find refuge with Charlie and Alan and explain to them why they ran away. Not too soon later, the daughter starts to fall for Jake.
QUOTE
Jake: Hey. I’m gonna go play in my room.
Joanie: Can I come with you?
Jake: Whatever.
Charlie: If he can just keep that attitude for another thirty years, he’s gold.
Wednesday 7/16 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Friendship Algorithm”
In order to gain access to the computer lab, Sheldon attempts to befriend a colleague by developing a scientific procedure to make friends.
QUOTE
Sheldon: I believe I’ve isolated the algorithm for making friends.
Leonard: Sheldon, there is no algorithm for making friends.
Howard: Hear him out. If he’s really onto something, we could open a booth at ComiCon; make a fortune.
Thursday 7/17 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“An Old Flame with a New Wick”
Charlie decides to meet up with ex-girlfriend Jill. However, he soon finds out that she underwent a few changes and now goes by the name of Bill.
QUOTE
Berta: Wait a minute. Isn’t she the one who dumped you?
Alan: Someone dumped Charlie?!?!
Berta: Broke his little black heart. It was pathetic!
Friday 7/18 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Maternal Capacitance”
Sheldon hits it off with Leonard’s mother when she comes to visit, even though Leonard and Penny can’t stand her.
QUOTE
Leonard: You can’t let her get into your head.
Penny: My head? What about yours?
Leonard: It’s too late for me. My head is her summer house.