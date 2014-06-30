WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week On myTV38: June 30-July 4

June 30, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 6/30 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Pilot”
Doug buys a 70-inch TV to put in his sports-themed basement, but his dreams are crushed when Carrie’s father Arthur moves in.

QUOTE
 Arthur: I got two words for you: I’m staying right here!
Carrie: That’s four words.
Arthur: Okay, I have another four words for you then: screw you!

 

 

Tuesday 7/1 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“The Last Thing You Want Is to Wind Up with a Hump”
Charlie reluctantly drags himself to Jake’s soccer game. However, him and Alan realize it might not be too bad after all because there are a lot of attractive soccer moms.

QUOTE
 Alan: You’re hitting on the Mother, aren’t you?
Charlie: Can’t slip one past you, Can I?
Alan: That’s not what a play-date is for.
Charlie: What? The kid plays, and I have a date. Everybody wins.

 

 

Wednesday 7/2 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Barbarian Sublimation”
Sheldon introduces Penny to the world of online video gaming. He soon regrets doing so after she begins pestering him for advice.

QUOTE
 Penny: Oh, my God! A treasure chest. I’m rich!
Sheldon: Level 3 and she thinks she’s rich. What a noob.

 

 

Thursday 7/3 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Richie’s Song”
Doug unsuccessfully tries to hint to Richie that his wife is cheating on him. Meanwhile, Arthur becomes neurotic over a deodorant he recently purchased.

QUOTE
 Doug: Could you please try to be nice to Marie?
Carrie: I am trying. If I weren’t trying, she would have a fork sticking out of her neck.

 

 

Friday 7/4 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Euclid Alternative”
In order to get Sheldon to confront his fear of driving, the gang decides that it’s time to stage an intervention.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: I still don’t see why I need a driver’s license. Albert Einstein never had a driver’s license.
Howard: Yeah, but Albert Einstein didn’t make me wet myself at 40 miles an hour.
Penny: Yeah, and I never wanted to kick Albert Einstein in the nuts.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia