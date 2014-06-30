This Week On myTV38: June 30-July 4

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 6/30 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Pilot”

Doug buys a 70-inch TV to put in his sports-themed basement, but his dreams are crushed when Carrie’s father Arthur moves in.

QUOTE Arthur: I got two words for you: I’m staying right here!

Carrie: That’s four words.

Arthur: Okay, I have another four words for you then: screw you!



Tuesday 7/1 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“The Last Thing You Want Is to Wind Up with a Hump”

Charlie reluctantly drags himself to Jake’s soccer game. However, him and Alan realize it might not be too bad after all because there are a lot of attractive soccer moms.

QUOTE Alan: You’re hitting on the Mother, aren’t you?

Charlie: Can’t slip one past you, Can I?

Alan: That’s not what a play-date is for.

Charlie: What? The kid plays, and I have a date. Everybody wins.



Wednesday 7/2 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Barbarian Sublimation”

Sheldon introduces Penny to the world of online video gaming. He soon regrets doing so after she begins pestering him for advice.

QUOTE Penny: Oh, my God! A treasure chest. I’m rich!

Sheldon: Level 3 and she thinks she’s rich. What a noob.



Thursday 7/3 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Richie’s Song”

Doug unsuccessfully tries to hint to Richie that his wife is cheating on him. Meanwhile, Arthur becomes neurotic over a deodorant he recently purchased.

QUOTE Doug: Could you please try to be nice to Marie?

Carrie: I am trying. If I weren’t trying, she would have a fork sticking out of her neck.



Friday 7/4 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Euclid Alternative”

In order to get Sheldon to confront his fear of driving, the gang decides that it’s time to stage an intervention.

QUOTE Sheldon: I still don’t see why I need a driver’s license. Albert Einstein never had a driver’s license.

Howard: Yeah, but Albert Einstein didn’t make me wet myself at 40 miles an hour.

Penny: Yeah, and I never wanted to kick Albert Einstein in the nuts.



< Browse more online features from myTV38