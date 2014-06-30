This Week On myTV38: June 30-July 4

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!
Monday 6/30 – 5:00pm
The King of Queens
“Pilot”
Doug buys a 70-inch TV to put in his sports-themed basement, but his dreams are crushed when Carrie’s father Arthur moves in.
|
QUOTE
|
Arthur: I got two words for you: I’m staying right here!
Carrie: That’s four words.
Arthur: Okay, I have another four words for you then: screw you!
Tuesday 7/1 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“The Last Thing You Want Is to Wind Up with a Hump”
Charlie reluctantly drags himself to Jake’s soccer game. However, him and Alan realize it might not be too bad after all because there are a lot of attractive soccer moms.
|
QUOTE
|
Alan: You’re hitting on the Mother, aren’t you?
Charlie: Can’t slip one past you, Can I?
Alan: That’s not what a play-date is for.
Charlie: What? The kid plays, and I have a date. Everybody wins.
Wednesday 7/2 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Barbarian Sublimation”
Sheldon introduces Penny to the world of online video gaming. He soon regrets doing so after she begins pestering him for advice.
|
QUOTE
|
Penny: Oh, my God! A treasure chest. I’m rich!
Sheldon: Level 3 and she thinks she’s rich. What a noob.
Thursday 7/3 – 5:00pm
The King of Queens
“Richie’s Song”
Doug unsuccessfully tries to hint to Richie that his wife is cheating on him. Meanwhile, Arthur becomes neurotic over a deodorant he recently purchased.
|
QUOTE
|
Doug: Could you please try to be nice to Marie?
Carrie: I am trying. If I weren’t trying, she would have a fork sticking out of her neck.
Friday 7/4 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Euclid Alternative”
In order to get Sheldon to confront his fear of driving, the gang decides that it’s time to stage an intervention.
|
QUOTE
|
Sheldon: I still don’t see why I need a driver’s license. Albert Einstein never had a driver’s license.
Howard: Yeah, but Albert Einstein didn’t make me wet myself at 40 miles an hour.
Penny: Yeah, and I never wanted to kick Albert Einstein in the nuts.
One Comment