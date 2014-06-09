WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: June 9-13

June 9, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 6/9 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Fuzzyboots Corollary”
Leonard gets upset when he finds out that Penny is seeing someone. However, he soon gets the courage to ask another girl out.

QUOTE
 Howard: Love is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. A relentless pursuit that only ends when she falls into your arms. Or hits you with the pepper spray…

 

 

Tuesday 6/10 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Double Downer”
Carrie tries to plan a romantic weekend for she and Doug, but they end up going to Atlantic City instead to meet some friends.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Hey, I’m going to the gym, you sure you don’t wanna come?
Doug: Nah, but you’re adorable to keep asking.

 

 

Wednesday 6/11 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Ovary Action”
Doug and Carrie are trying to have a baby when Doug’s parents come to visit, ruining their privacy. Meanwhile, Arthur starts to fall for his dog walker.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Now, you just think real, sexy thoughts, alright.
Doug: Okay. Like what?
Carrie: Um, think of Alyssa Milano. Huh? She’s hot, plus her last name’s a cookie.

 

 

Thursday 6/12 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Springtime on a Stick”
Charlie drunkenly ruins Jake’s chances with a girl, so Jake retaliates. Meanwhile, Alan and Jake set up their mother with Russell the pharmacist.

QUOTE
 Alan: Birthday card for mom — sign it.
Charlie: No thanks. Come back with a “do not resuscitate” form and we’ll talk.

 

 

Friday 6/13 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Dumpling Paradox”
Howard seduces a friend of Penny, forcing her to give up her apartment and sleep on the guy’s couch.

QUOTE
 Christy: There’s my little engine that could.
Howard: Chugga-chugga-chugga…
Sheldon: There’s another beloved children’s book I can never read again.

 

 

