This Week On myTV38: May 19-23

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 5/19 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Fart Jokes, Pie and Celeste”

Jake write his ex a love song in an attempt to get her back. Meanwhile, Alan and Herb have to hide their friendship from Judith because they know she will disapprove.

QUOTE Alan: Heard any good jokes lately?

Charlie: Yeah. Two brothers are sitting on a couch. One of them says: ‘Heard any good jokes lately?’ and then the other one, get this, the other one… lights him on fire.”



Tuesday 5/20 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Bakersfield Expedition”

Leonard’s car gets stolen on their way to a comic book convention, leaving the guys stranded dressed as Star Trek characters.

QUOTE [Stranded in the hot desert with Leonard, Sheldon, and Raj]

Howard: I wish my mom was here. We could all hang out in her shadow.



Wednesday 5/21 – 5:30pm

The King of Queens

“Clothes Encounter”

Carrie becomes addicted to buying clothes and returning them after a few days of wearing them, so Doug tries to put an end to it.

QUOTE Carrie: It’s not bad! It’s being thrifty.

Doug: No, it’s being shoplifty.



Thursday 5/22 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Spoiler Alert Segmentation”

Leonard and Sheldon get into a fight causing Leonard to move in with Penny. Raj takes care of Howard’s mom while he’s gone.

QUOTE Leonard: I swear that man is the most egotistical, insufferable human being I’ve ever met!

Penny: Yeah but you two make such a cute couple… Like Bert and Ernie… You guys even teach me stuff about words and numbers!



Friday 5/23 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Pregnant Pause Part II”

Doug attempts to take the burden off of Carrie but ends up stressing himself out. Meanwhile, Arthur is irritated that his bathroom is not complete.

QUOTE Carrie: This is my husband, Doug.

Dr. Linhardt: Doug, hello, it would seem congratulations are in order.

Doug: And to you! It took me two whole dates to go where you’re about to go.



