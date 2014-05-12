WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: May 12-16

May 12, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 5/12 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Deacon Blues”
Doug bumps into Deacon with another woman while picking up takeout. Carrie says that it’s still considered cheating even if they keep their clothes on.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Doug, do I strike you as stupid and/or unaware?
Doug: Nope. You’re sharp as a Ginsu, pretty girl.

 

 

Tuesday 5/13 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Untainted by Filth”
Charlie and Alan go out after Charlie sets his wedding date. However, they both wake up perplexed in bed with the same woman.

QUOTE
 Alan: Who would’ve guessed that of the two of us, I’d end up being the care-free bachelor?
Charlie: If by care-free you mean broke and homeless, then everyone could have guessed that.

 

 

Wednesday 5/14 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The 43 Peculiarity”
Howard and Raj are determined to figure out why Sheldon leaves the apartment every afternoon at 2:45. Meanwhile, Penny and Leonard must deal with jealousy in their relationship.

QUOTE
 Leonard: It’s not to go to the bathroom. He goes at 8:00 AM, with follow-ups at 1:45 and 7:10 on high-fiber Fridays.
Howard: It’s sad that you know that.
Leonard: That’s just the tip of the sadness iceberg.

 

 

Thursday 5/15 – 5:30pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Steve Moscow”
Carrie and Doug hire Russian workers to fix some home repairs. However, they must resort to bribing them to make sure they come to work on time.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Where are they?
Doug: Maybe they didn’t feel like rushin’.
Carrie: Do you have to make a Russian joke every morning?
Doug: Yes, I do.

 

 

Friday 5/16 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Santa Simulation”
The girls invite Raj out for ladies’ night so they can help him find a woman. Meanwhile, Sheldon revisits old Christmas memories during Dungeons and Dragons.

QUOTE
 Raj: I’m always attracted to women I can’t have; I do it all the time. I did the same thing with the two of you.
Amy: The two of them? I don’t understand.
Raj: Well, uh, there was a time when I had a thing for Penny, and I thought she was into me too because she got drunk and naked and climbed into bed with me, but apparently I misread those signals.
Amy: And you like Bernadette also?
Raj: Uh, that was before Penny. I make it a rule to only fall for one of my friends’ girlfriends at a time. I’m very old-fashioned that way.

 

 

