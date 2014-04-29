Street Performer ‘Keytar Bear’ Sidelined After Alleged Attack

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston street and subway performer with a strong online following has been sidelined after he was allegedly attacked.

“Keytar Bear” has been a frequent presence in the Downtown Crossing T station and Harvard Square.

But the man inside the costume tells Boston Magazine he won’t be performing for a few weeks after a man punched him in the face.

He believes it’s the same man who attacked him once before near Faneuil Hall.

Now, Keytar Bear’s fans are organizing online to raise money for him and “show him what he means to the City of Boston.”

So far, they have raised $1,144.

A fundraising event is also planned for May 8 at Workbar Cambridge.

Despite the attacks, Keytar Bear says he’ll be back.

“To the people of Boston, I say this: I love you guys. I know what happened wasn’t right, and I don’t care about going broke for the next few weeks. I’d be wrong to give up on you. So as the season changes, I’ll probably be making appearances when the temps are cool,” he told the magazine.

