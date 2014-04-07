This Week On myTV38: April 7-11

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 4/7 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Fair Game”

Arthur helps Carrie understand why she has a cheating habit after Doug catches her cheating twice while playing board games with Deacon and Kelly.

QUOTE Doug: Why do you agree to that?

Carrie: She thought it’d be fun to have game night. What was I gonna say?

Doug: You say, “No, Kelly, you’re wrong. It won’t be fun.”



Tuesday 4/8 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“It’s Always Nazi Week”

Judith kicks Herb out of the house, providing Alan with a great opportunity. Meanwhile, Charlie takes Herb under his wing to teach him how to live the bachelor lifestyle.

QUOTE Berta: [Walking up to him while he reads a paper with his back turned to her] Charlie, you and me gotta have a conversation!

[Without looking at her, he hands her 2 $100 bills. She takes them and looks at them]

Berta: Nice talking to you.



Wednesday 4/9 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Isolation Permutation”

Amy is upset when Penny and Bernadette go dress shopping without her. Instead, she seeks reassurance from an unwilling Sheldon.

QUOTE Bernadette: Amy, we’re really sorry.

Penny: Yeah, we feel awful.

Amy: Don’t. I’ll be okay. You’re not the first girls I thought were friends with me who ended up shunning me. It’s like elementary school, junior high, high school, undergrad, grad school and that semester abroad in Norway all over again.



Thursday 4/10 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Ornithophobia Diffusion”

Leonard and Penny hang out alone together, testing out the friends with benefits situation. Meanwhile, Sheldon tries to overcome his fear of birds.

QUOTE Sheldon: This is Dr. Sheldon Cooper. I’m at 2311 North Robles Avenue. I’d like to report a dangerous wild animal. A blue jay. I’m sorry, this is Animal Control, I don’t understand the laughter. No, the bird is not in my home. If he was in my home, I obviously would have called 911.



Friday 4/11 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Surprise Artie”

Carrie puts Doug in charge of taking care of Arthur while she plans his 75th birthday. However, Doug loses him, and Carrie must find him.

QUOTE Carrie: So you handshake him a few stuffed mushrooms. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid.

Doug: Oh, really? You know what, why stop there? You know, why don’t I French kiss him Jell-O? That’ll be good.



