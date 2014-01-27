WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: January 27-31

January 27, 2014 12:03 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 1/27 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Adhesive Duck Deficiency”
Penny needs help after dislocating her shoulder, however Sheldon is the only person who can help her while Leonard, Raj, and Howard are on a camping trip.

QUOTE
 Penny: Sing Soft Kitty to me.
Sheldon: Soft Kitty is for when you’re sick. You’re not sick.
Penny: Injured and drugged is a kind of sick.

 

 

Tuesday 1/28 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Hi Def-Jam”
After seeing an HDTV while out on delivery, Doug doesn’t feel he can watch the Super Bowl without one. When he finds out Carrie’s boss owns one, he plots to get invited over for the game.

QUOTE
 Stephanie Heffernan: I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many marionettes before.

 

 

Wednesday 1/29 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Ergo, The Booty Call”
Alan is excited to be dating a 22-year-old, but he doesn’t want her to go to Jake’s birthday party. Meanwhile, Jake mistakes his “performance” pills for vitamins.

QUOTE
 Berta: [Berta tops off her coffee with rum, takes a swig out of the bottle and smacks her lips] Mmmm… that’s good coffee.
Alan: Good morning.
Berta: It’s getting there.

 

 

Thursday 1/30 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Cornhusker Vortex”
Sheldon tutors Leonard about football so he can fit in with Penny’s friends. Also, a loss in a kite war threatens Raj and Howard’s relationship.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: All right, Poindexter, sit down, shut up and listen.
Leonard: I’m sorry?
Sheldon: Oh, that’s how my father always began our football conversations. And if you’d like, after the game I’ll take you outside and teach you how to shoot close enough to a raccoon that it craps itself.

 

 

Friday 1/31 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“The Spit-Covered Cobbler”
Charlie warns Alan about dating a younger girl because they’re high maintenance. However, he doesn’t listen to him and starts paying her bills.

QUOTE
 Alan: [Talking about Kandi] She thinks I’m special. She thinks I’m smart.
Charlie: She thinks gazpacho is Pinocchio’s father!

 

 

