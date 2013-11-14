Salem State Professor Demands Apology From Lululemon CEO

November 14, 2013 10:54 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – A Salem State University professor is demanding an apology from the CEO of Lululemon, a yoga clothing company. Last week, Chip Wilson’s comments about how certain woman may not be able to wear the company’s very popular yoga pants went viral, and his words have created a backlash.

Wilson, the founder of Lululemon, told Bloomberg News that having thighs that don’t touch would help keep the brand’s yoga pants from thinning.

“It’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there,” Wilson said. “Some women’s bodies just actually don’t work for it.”

“I think it’s valid to say that a piece of apparel doesn’t work for all women,” Hains told WBZ-TV. “But when you then say that because their thighs rub together it doesn’t work, that’s a problem.”

Salem State Professor Rebecca Hains says Chip Wilson’s comments aren’t just hurting his image.

“It’s so unrealistic to try to have a thigh gap for the majority people that women and girls who focus on that can end up having anorexia or bulimia,” Hains says.

Hains started an online petition looking for an apology, but not like the one Wilson posted for Lululemon employees.

“It would be great if he showed through a new apology that he understands the significance of those words,” Hains said.

WBZ reached out to Lululemon for a comment but never heard back. Customers at the Newbury Street location are sounding off.

“I’m appalled,” said Stephan Nohoden. “I was going to walk in there because I work out and I’m interested in the clothing but I wouldn’t support a company that’s not for women that need to work out.”

“There are all types of body shapes and they’re all beautiful and we should be able to wear whatever we want,” said Kellie Arnold.

Hains says her goal is to get Lululemon to expand their offerings and open its doors to all shapes and sizes.

