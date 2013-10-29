‘Puppy Doe’ Suspect Also Wanted For Stealing $6,000 From Church

NEW BEDFORD (CBS/AP) – The man charged with torturing and beating a dog in Quincy is also wanted for robbing a church in New Bedford, police said Tuesday.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 32, of Poland, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Quincy District Court in the “Puppy Doe” case. He faces 11 counts of animal cruelty and is also charged with misleading police. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Investigators said the pit bull had been starved and had severe injuries including a fractured skull, stab wounds and a split tongue. It was found barely alive this summer, but then had to be euthanized.

Czerkawski was arrested last week in New Britain, Conn.

New Bedford Police say Quincy Police contacted them recently about Czerkawski and they determined he is also a suspect in the theft of more than $6,000 from the St. Lawrence Church on Summer Street in 2012.

Czerkawski stayed at the church for four months. After he left, investigators discovered 11 checks had been stolen from the rectory. They were cashed in Czerkawsi’s name and another name.

He will eventually be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on larceny charges.

