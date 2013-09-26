Harvard, MIT Scientists Create Real Lightsaber

Update: MIT Professor Says Lightsaber Discovery Could Lead To Amazing Scientific Advancements

BOSTON (CBS) — They may have been used a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away but scientists have made one right in our own backyard.

That’s right, researchers at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they have built an actual lightsaber, like the ones used in the Star Wars saga.

Harvard Professor of Physics Mikhail Lukin and MIT Professor of Physics Vladan Vuleti led the study.

The team of physicists say they have discovered a new kind of matter, using things called “Photonic Molecules.”

They say unlike typical lasers which pass right through each other, these bind together so you can whack them against each other.

They say it all ends up looking like the iconic Jedi weapon.

According to Geek.com, the discovery could advance the quantum computing field.

Could the Death Star be next?

