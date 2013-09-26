HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Harvard, MIT Scientists Create Real Lightsaber

Filed Under: Bernice Corpuz, CBS Boston, Harvard, lightsaber, MIT, Star Wars, WBZ
lightsaber
Lightsaber battle during a preview to the 'Star Wars: Where Science Meets Imagination' exhibition. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Update: MIT Professor Says Lightsaber Discovery Could Lead To Amazing Scientific Advancements

BOSTON (CBS) — They may have been used a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away but scientists have made one right in our own backyard.

That’s right, researchers at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they have built an actual lightsaber, like the ones used in the Star Wars saga.

Harvard Professor of Physics Mikhail Lukin and MIT Professor of Physics Vladan Vuleti led the study.

The team of physicists say they have discovered a new kind of matter, using things called “Photonic Molecules.”

They say unlike typical lasers which pass right through each other, these bind together so you can whack them against each other.

They say it all ends up looking like the iconic Jedi weapon.

According to Geek.com, the discovery could advance the quantum computing field.

Could the Death Star be next?

Of course if you can’t get your hands on the real thing, official Star Wars lightsaber collectables can be had online for upwards of $100.

Comments

One Comment

  1. BeEtLjOoZ says:
    September 26, 2013 at 10:55 am

    Reblogged this on #BattleOfOurTimes.Com.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. redsoxliz1980 says:
    September 26, 2013 at 11:07 am

    Reblogged this on I Kiss My Cat on the Lips and commented:
    When can I get one?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch